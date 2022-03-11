OPEN APP
Bengaluru: Fire breaks out in Kengeri PS's parking lot, vehicles damaged
On Friday evening reports of a fire accident was made from the parking space of the Kengeri police station. 

According to the DCP West Bengaluru, the fire incident took place at around 1:30 pm on Friday. 

The damaged vehicles
The damaged vehicles

He further said that several vehicles, which were involved in rioting, theft and robbery cases were damaged in the incident. In the latest update it was also mentioned that the fire was doused later. 

Visuals emerged of charred motor vehicles in the parking lot. 

