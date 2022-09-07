Bengaluru flood: Water supply restored, board thanks 'Bangaloreans' for support

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board thanked city dwellers for their support during crisis as the water supply across the city was restored on Wednesday morning
Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) took over Twitter to thank ‘Bangaloreans’ for their support as the board restored the water supply for the city today early morning. The city's water supply was disrupted due to overflow in Bheemeshwara River and surrounding lakes.
The Tweet by the Board read, “Dear Bangaloreans, Thank you all for your great support during this crisis time. I am also thankful to all my colleagues, who are all involved in this entire operation. From today morning 6:30 AM all the pumps are operating in T K Halli to the full capacity."
In the same thread, the board further tweeted, “BWSSB is sensibly monitoring the supply of water to Bangalore city and water supply will be normal as per the earlier schedule."
Yesterday, observing that the T K Halli pump house in Malavalli taluk of Mandya which pumps Cauvery water to Bengaluru was affected due to overflowing Bheemeshwara River and water from the surrounding lakes, CM Bommai had said that two pump houses were affected, flood water is being drained out, but it will take two days to drain out water and to resume work in full capacity.
He had also mentioned that alternative plan has been formulated for water supply to Bengaluru. Around 8,000 bore wells are under the BWSSB and 4,000 under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). These pumps are being used to supply water during the disruption in Cauvery water.
The Chief Minister also said on Tuesday that water in tankers will be supplied on behalf of the government to the areas where there are no bore wells. He requested cooperation of people for the next 2-3 days.
