Bengaluru floods: Apps not accepting food, grocery orders; residents complain

Bengaluru floods: Apps not accepting food, grocery orders; residents complain2 min read . 08:28 AM IST
Some experts cited encroachment, particularly around lakes and illegal buildings, as one of the causes of Bengaluru's severe flooding.
When Bengaluru residents used apps to get groceries and food, they discovered that either orders for some places weren't accepted at all or that even for the companies that normally advertise speedy delivery on typical days, delivery times may take over an hour.
Rains have had a severe impact on some locations, including Sarjapur, Marathahalli, and Bellandur, according to a tweet from Swiggy Instamart Head Karthik Gurumurthy.
"We are working with our sellers to serve as many orders as possible today. Count on us...Your orders may be delayed but we will deliver," he said.
All of the corporate employees of the e-commerce company Flipkart have been told to continue working from home, according to the company, which has been closely watching the situation. In addition, the company from the Walmart group stated that it is "continuing to serve" clients.
Also Read: Work-From-Home returns to these IT companies, startups
"We are taking steps to support any employees and families affected by rains. For first-hand information, we send a regular advisory to our employees, with helpline numbers to reach for any emergency," a Flipkart spokesperson said.
On social media, some experts cited encroachment, particularly around lakes and illegal buildings, as one of the causes of the city's severe flooding. Dramatic video of the rescue, inundated homes and roads, and swamped cars was shared throughout the day on social media.
Also Read: Bengaluru rain: Employees asked to work from home due to flooded roads
IT and BT Minister CN Aswathanarayana has convened a meeting of the representatives of the CEOs of various software companies on September 7 at 5 PM to examine the issues the unseasonably heavy rain has brought about in Silicon City Bengaluru.
The Bangalore Water Authority, the Urban Development Department, the City Police Commissioner, the Chief Secretary to the State Government, and the Chief Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will all be present at the meeting, which will take place in Vidhana Soudha's conference room.
(With PTI inputs)
