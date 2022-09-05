Bengaluru floods: Drinking water supply to be stopped for two days. Details here

Bengaluru floods: Drinking water supply to be stopped for two days. Details here2 min read . 03:01 PM IST
- More than 50 areas in Bengaluru will not have access to drinking water
Reeling under floods, residents of India's tech capital Bengaluru will now struggle to access safe drinking water. The drinking water supply in the city will be stopped for two days as pumping station in the Mandya district is flooded.
More than 50 areas will not have access to drinking water. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) pumping station that manages Cauvery water supply to city at T K Halli is now inundated.
Prime areas that will remain affected include Sadashivanagar, Indiranagar, Vasanthnagar, Malleshwaram and more.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit the pumping station. Noting that due to heavy rains on Sunday, BWSSB unit has been flooded and has caused damage to machinery there, Bommai said, he will be visiting there to inspect the spot.
"Already BWSSB chairman, engineers, Urban Development Secretary and other officials are there, work on draining out water is underway...probably by afternoon or evening things will be under control. All technical and emergency works are underway," he added.
However, BWSSB has warned of water supply disruption in several areas of Bengaluru on Monday and Tuesday.
The Bangalore Urban district on Sunday received 28.1 mm rainfall, 368% more than the average, according to data compiled by the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The city has received 141% more rainfall than average since the start of monsoon season on 1 June.
"Bengaluru and south interior Karnataka are likely to get heavy rainfall until Friday. From Saturday, rainfall activity will go down," said a senior weather official with IMD based in Pune.
Bengaluru, home to various international firms as well as home-grown startups, has established itself as an important business centre in the country's southern region.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc had asked their employees to work from home. IT major Wipro Ltd and Walmart's Flipkart said they had asked employees to work from home.
There are reports of several areas on Outer Ring Road that houses some of the IT companies being affected by rains and flooding.
"There have been heavy rains in Bengaluru, I have spoken to the Commissioner (BBMP) and other officials. I have asked officials to depute two State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams to Mahdevapura and Bommanahalli zones in the city that have been worst affected, with boats and other equipment..also engineers are there," Bommai said.
Speaking to reporters in the city, the Karnataka CM said that he has instructed officials to see to it that water is drained out from the inundated roads at the earliest.
"There is a plan on how to create a temporary drain and how to go about it (drain out water), it will be operationalised today," he further said.
