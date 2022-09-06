Bengaluru floods: Inundated cars biggest issue among owners, here's what to do

The owners of the vehicles in Bengaluru are now concerned what will happen post the flood water recede and how much cost they have to pay to the mechanic. Here are some common issues and solutions.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With the incessant rain flooded several areas of the Silicon city for past couple of days, series of vehicles were inundated.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With the incessant rain flooded several areas of the Silicon city for past couple of days, series of vehicles were inundated.
Apart from this, the owners of the vehicles in Bengaluru are now concerned what will happen post the flood water recede and how much cost they have to pay to the mechanic.
Apart from this, the owners of the vehicles in Bengaluru are now concerned what will happen post the flood water recede and how much cost they have to pay to the mechanic.
Here are some common issues with inundated vehicles:
1) Hydrolock: In this, water enters the engine through the air intake and causes severe damage to the pistons and cylinders.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here are some common issues with inundated vehicles:
1) Hydrolock: In this, water enters the engine through the air intake and causes severe damage to the pistons and cylinders.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2) Rust: The second issue that appears clearly is rust as water and metal do not make for a great combination.
2) Rust: The second issue that appears clearly is rust as water and metal do not make for a great combination.
3) Electrical issues: In a car filled with flooded water, one of the first thing that gets affected is the electrical wires. The dashboard, radio, infotainment system, windows, doors, seats, lights, and even side-view mirrors all get affected.
3) Electrical issues: In a car filled with flooded water, one of the first thing that gets affected is the electrical wires. The dashboard, radio, infotainment system, windows, doors, seats, lights, and even side-view mirrors all get affected.
4) Moving parts: Parts like brake, clutch, and accelerator too get affected and can get damaged easily. Also, starter, pistons, and cylinders are also prone to severe damage in a flooded car.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
4) Moving parts: Parts like brake, clutch, and accelerator too get affected and can get damaged easily. Also, starter, pistons, and cylinders are also prone to severe damage in a flooded car.
2) Access the damage: Check the exterior damage self.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2) Access the damage: Check the exterior damage self.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
3) Get it cleaned: Open all doors and windows, when the water recedes to allow air to flow through the entire vehicle. Use towels, mops, or dry/wet vacuum cleaners to get rid of the water inside the cabin. Remove the seats and allow them to dry outside the car.
3) Get it cleaned: Open all doors and windows, when the water recedes to allow air to flow through the entire vehicle. Use towels, mops, or dry/wet vacuum cleaners to get rid of the water inside the cabin. Remove the seats and allow them to dry outside the car.
4) Replacement: After the car is cleaned, replace components such as the floor mats, carpets, upholstery, and maybe even the door panels.
4) Replacement: After the car is cleaned, replace components such as the floor mats, carpets, upholstery, and maybe even the door panels.
5) Engine cleanliness: Check if water entered the oil tank or not. If water droplets found, do no start the engine. Consult a professional mechanic.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
5) Engine cleanliness: Check if water entered the oil tank or not. If water droplets found, do no start the engine. Consult a professional mechanic.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
6) Electrical components: Check how badly the wires and other components are damaged. Test car’s headlights, taillights, power windows, turn signals, power locks, seats, lights in the cabin, air conditioning, infotainment system, and any other components. Consult a professional mechanic to fix issues.
6) Electrical components: Check how badly the wires and other components are damaged. Test car’s headlights, taillights, power windows, turn signals, power locks, seats, lights in the cabin, air conditioning, infotainment system, and any other components. Consult a professional mechanic to fix issues.
7) Other components' checking: Inundated cars have issues with brakes, clutch, steering, and coolant reservoirs. Do check them self and if the problem persists, consult a professional mechanic.
7) Other components' checking: Inundated cars have issues with brakes, clutch, steering, and coolant reservoirs. Do check them self and if the problem persists, consult a professional mechanic.
8) Start working on insurance: Check by self what damage has caused due to floods in the car. They try calling the insurance agents who will look at your car and evaluate whether it should be repaired or replaced.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
8) Start working on insurance: Check by self what damage has caused due to floods in the car. They try calling the insurance agents who will look at your car and evaluate whether it should be repaired or replaced.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
9) Repair or replace: If the condition of flood-damaged car is more than what a new car would cost, moving forward with choosing a new one is a better option.
9) Repair or replace: If the condition of flood-damaged car is more than what a new car would cost, moving forward with choosing a new one is a better option.