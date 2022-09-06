Bengaluru floods: IT majors, startups ask staff to work from home

Operations in IT firms and startups in Bengaluru were largely unaffected, as most of them had power backup and a hybrid work environment where some employees logged in from home.
With incessant rains paralyzing the silicon city of India, resulting in waterlogging and floods in several parts, country's best known IT firms and startups have asked staff to work from home.
As Bengaluru houses several global companies and home-grown startups, were underwater, operations in IT firms and startups were largely unaffected. Reason being, most of them had power backup and a hybrid work environment where some employees logged in from home.
But, technology companies engaged in research and development were not that lucky and faced challenges in accessing labs that have adversely impacted their global workflow.
Germany-based technology company's official said that they faced problem is in accessing research labs, despite most of the work is being continued in a hybrid environment.
Visuals of IT workers travelling in tractors to reach the workplace amid heavy waterlogging in the city also surfaced on social media platforms.
"All our associates at Bengaluru are safe. We are closely monitoring the situation and our delivery teams have been advised to exercise due caution," a spokesperson of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said. Though the firm did not give the number of employees reaching the office and those logged in from home.
Another IT firm Wipro advised its employees to work from home on Tuesday and said business continuity plans have been invoked.
"Due to heavy rainfall in Bengaluru, Wipro has advised its employees to work from home today. Business Continuity Plans have been invoked and there has been no disruption to business," Wipro said.
E-commerce firm Flipkart said it has been closely monitoring the situation. "We are taking steps to support any employees and families affected by rains. For first-hand information, we send a regular advisory to our employees, with helpline numbers to reach for any emergency," a Flipkart spokesperson said.
Adding more, Flipkart said it is continuing to serve customers.
"For our delivery staff and hubs in affected areas, we have maintained a helpline number and there are SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) in place for their safety, including security training, SOS Awareness, Loss Prevention Awareness, and response protocols etc," the Flipkart spokesperson said.
