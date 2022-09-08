Bengaluru floods: It's now safe to travel through Bellandur stretch. Watch

Bengaluru floods: It's now safe to travel through Bellandur stretch. Watch1 min read . 03:37 PM IST
- Water logging is reduced near eco space in Outer Ring Road and all vehicles can move from both sides of the road, Bengaluru police informed
Bengaluru's Bellandur area, which remained most affected due to heavy rains and severe floods, is coming back to normalcy. Police said that it is now safe to travel through Bellandur and vehicles are moving on both sides of Outer Ring Road.
Earlier many vehicles were stuck on the Bellandur stretch and police had asked commuters to avoid the Outer Ring Road if possible.
The cops took to social media on Thursday morning and announced “Good morning, water logging is reduced near eco space in ORR and all vehicles can move from both sides of the road, Thank you.(Sic)" Traffic cops have also put out the visuals of vehicles moving without any congestion at the Outer Ring Road.
For the past few days, different parts of Bengaluru remained battered by the rains. Roads and streets remained inundated, vehicles went underwater and tractors ploughed through flooded localities ferrying people.
Many parts of the rain-battered city on Tuesday saw a repeat of scenes witnessed on Monday -- inundated roads and streets, tractors ploughing through flooded localities ferrying people, submerged vehicles and more overnight rains.
The Bellandur area with most of the IT parks was inundated in flood water and for almost 4 days, the Outer Ring Road saw a huge waterflow from the Bellandur and Agara lakes.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai already visited these areas on Tuesday night and instructed officials to take all required measures to prevent the further damage.
Earlier in July, Karnataka suffered heavy floods due to rains after which rescue missions and relief work had to be carried out. Chief Minister Bommai also had to seek financial assistance from the Centre.
