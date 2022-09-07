Bengaluru floods: IT sector faces chaos, some companies impose work from home

According to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, some areas in the state capital have received 150 per cent more rains than normal between September 1 and 5. Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and K R Puram have recorded 307 per cent excess rain. "This was the highest rainfall in the last 42 years. All the 164 tanks in Bengaluru are filled to the brim," he said. He also faulted the 'maladministration' of the previous Congress governments for the present situation of the city, known as India's IT hub, and insisted only two zones bore the brunt of rains although a picture was being painted as if entire Bengaluru was struggling.