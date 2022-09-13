Bengaluru floods: Karnataka Revenue Minister vows to demolish illegal projects in Noida Twin Towers style2 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 02:34 PM IST
Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka plans to take measure to counter Bengaluru floods.
Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka has declared that all ongoing unlawful construction projects in Bengaluru will be demolished like the Noida Twin Towers by the following monsoon. His warning comes days after torrential rain and flooding all but paralysed the city. He added that officials and builders would face punishment.