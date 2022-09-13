Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka has declared that all ongoing unlawful construction projects in Bengaluru will be demolished like the Noida Twin Towers by the following monsoon. His warning comes days after torrential rain and flooding all but paralysed the city. He added that officials and builders would face punishment.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai previously promised that there would be no discrimination in the removal of encroachments that had been built illegally. Previously, CM Bommai attributed the flood to the "maladministration" of the previous Congress governments. He claimed that his government had embraced the challenge of restoring Bengaluru and preventing similar incidents from happening again.

Ashoka has now accused the Congress of approving proposals for structures close to more than a dozen lakes. According to him, the "main problem" is that before 2005, the government permitted building plans on 13–14 lakes.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) began a demolition effort on September 12. At least 15 spots in the Mahadevapura zone have been identified by city officials as preventing the flow of rainwater. The building, playground, and garden of a well-known private school are a few examples of the structures that have encroached on the space used for stormwater drainage.

More than 700 encroachments have been identified by Bengaluru's civic council as possibly obstructing storm water drains throughout the city, leading to considerable flooding in the IT centre known as India's Silicon Valley. According to Ashoka, the demolition campaign would go on until the encroachments are removed.

On September 4 at 2:30 pm, the Supertech twin towers in Noida - taller than the Qutub Minar - were destroyed by a controlled implosion method. The Twin Towers were reduced to dust using more than 3,700 kilos of explosives. The Supreme Court issued the demolition order after determining that the buildings' construction on the grounds of the Emerald Court Society violated standards.