Bengaluru Rain LIVE Updates:Water starts receding, traffic normal in these areas

Locals in Bengaluru continued to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging as water is yet to recede from roads and bylanes amid the ongoing rains. Yellow alert has been sounded in the city with more rain predicted in the next 3-4 days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India's IT corridor, home to several information technology firms, has been inundated for last couple of days after the city witnessed unprecedented rains. Several parts of Bengaluru have been inundated with normal life thrown completely out of gear. Schools and colleges have been shut and many offices have declared work from home
07 Sep 2022, 10:33 AM ISTBengaluru Traffic Advisory for Chanasandara Road
1
07 Sep 2022, 10:27 AM ISTChief Minister Bommai visits flooded areas of Bengaluru
Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai visited some important places in the flood-prone areas of Bengaluru like Mahadevpur and Bommanahalli zones late night and inspected and toured in a jeep to observe the flood situation.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
07 Sep 2022, 10:24 AM ISTTraffic Advisory: Avoid Panatture to Whitefield route
HAL Airport Traffic BTP tweets, “Traffic advisory: still some amount of water logging in Panatture railway bridge. Commuters who are planing to travel from Panatture to Whitefield please be aware about this and if possible avoid this route"
07 Sep 2022, 10:20 AM ISTTraffic limping back to normal near Eco Space
According to tweets from Bengaluru Traffic police water level has started receding and traffic movement normal on Sarjapur Road and HSR limits
1
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
07 Sep 2022, 10:15 AM ISTWater starts receding in some areas of Bengaluru
1
07 Sep 2022, 10:05 AM ISTInundated cars biggest issue among owners, here's what to do
With the incessant rain flooded several areas of the Silicon city for past couple of days, series of vehicles were inundated.
Apart from this, the owners of the vehicles in Bengaluru are now concerned what will happen post the flood water recede and how much cost they have to pay to the mechanic. Read More
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
07 Sep 2022, 10:05 AM ISTBengaluru floods: Apps not accepting food, grocery orders; residents complain
When Bengaluru residents used apps to get groceries and food, they discovered that either orders for some places weren't accepted at all or that even for the companies that normally advertise speedy delivery on typical days, delivery times may take over an hour. Read More
07 Sep 2022, 10:03 AM ISTAffected by the floods? Check how insurance can cover your losses
There has been utmost damage to vehicles that came in the way of the flood. In such a situation, the car owners will be facing heavy losses in post-flood. But when there will be relief from the flood, is still keenly watched. However, in this scenario, there is one option that could help car owners -- it is called 'insurance'..Read more
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
07 Sep 2022, 09:58 AM ISTFlight operations resume at Bengaluru Airport
Flight operations at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, which were affected due to the heavy rainfall, have returned to complete normalcy since Monday, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.
07 Sep 2022, 09:56 AM ISTSelect hotels to provide 50% discount to citizens
Demand for hotel rooms has seen an increase in the city as residents rescued from marooned buildings look for accommodations. According to a report from Deccan Herald, quoting Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA) President P C Rao, claims authorities have identified a few hotels and are ready to provide discounts of up to 50 per cent. “Not everyone will have relatives in the city to stay with during such a crisis. Hence, as a goodwill gesture, we have identified a few hotels where we will provide a discount of 50%."
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
07 Sep 2022, 09:50 AM ISTAfter 114% above normal rain IMD predicts more
A yellow alert has been sounded for next 3 days in all the districts of coastal and southern interior of the state. Though the intensity of rain in Bangalore has reduced a little, the disasters caused by the earlier rains are still not resolved. Moderate rain is expected in Bangalore for another 3 days. Also, there will be heavy rain in the southern hinterland of Karnataka for the next 3 days. Coastal districts, northern hinterland from today (Sec 7) Meteorological department informed that yellow alert has been announced till 9.
07 Sep 2022, 09:50 AM ISTKarnataka IT Minister to meet heads of software companies at 5pm today
As the incessant rains continued in Silicon City Bengaluru, IT and BT Minister CN Aswathanarayana has called a meeting of the representatives of the heads of several software companies at 5 pm on Wednesday to discuss the problems created in the city due to the unprecedented rain.
Chief Secretary to the State Government, Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Water Authority officials, Urban Development Department officials, and City Police Commissioner will be participating in this meeting which will be held in the conference hall of Vidhansouda.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!