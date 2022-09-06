Bengaluru floods: Primary, high schools to remain closed on 7 September

Earlier in the day, the IMD predicted that Bengaluru is unlikely to get any respite from the incessant rains for the next couple of days and issued a yellow alert.
With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall activity to continue for the better part of the week in Bengaluru, Block Education Officer of Bengaluru East Zone announced the primary and high schools to remain closed on 7 September.
"Primary and high schools in #Bengaluru East Zone to remain closed tomorrow due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging,"Block Education Officer said.
Providing the latest update, Dr Geeta Agnihotri, Scientist, Meteorological Department, said, “Today's rainfall report for Bengaluru is: Electronic City-8 cms, City office-4 cms, International airport-9.6 mm & HAL airport-5 cms. Heavy rain for next 2-3 days in Bengaluru, a yellow alert was issued for today."
She further added that widespread rains for next 5 days in coastal & North interior Karnataka, 3 days widespread rains followed by fairly widespread rains in the next 2 days in South interior Karnataka arte expected.
Several parts of the rain-battered city on Tuesday saw a repeat of scenes witnessed on Monday -- inundated roads and streets, tractors ploughing through flooded localities ferrying people, submerged vehicles and more overnight rains.
