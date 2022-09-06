Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Bengaluru floods: Primary, high schools to remain closed on 7 September

Bengaluru floods: Primary, high schools to remain closed on 7 September

A motorist falls while navigating his way through a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Bangalore, India, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Kashif Masood)
1 min read . 09:13 PM ISTLivemint

  • Earlier in the day, the IMD predicted that Bengaluru is unlikely to get any respite from the incessant rains for the next couple of days and issued a yellow alert.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall activity to continue for the better part of the week in Bengaluru, Block Education Officer of Bengaluru East Zone announced the primary and high schools to remain closed on 7 September.

"Primary and high schools in #Bengaluru East Zone to remain closed tomorrow due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging,"Block Education Officer said.

Earlier in the day, the IMD predicted that Bengaluru is unlikely to get any respite from the incessant rains for the next couple of days and issued a yellow alert.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru: Heavy rains to continue till Thursday; yellow alert issued. See IMD updates

Providing the latest update, Dr Geeta Agnihotri, Scientist, Meteorological Department, said, “Today's rainfall report for Bengaluru is: Electronic City-8 cms, City office-4 cms, International airport-9.6 mm & HAL airport-5 cms. Heavy rain for next 2-3 days in Bengaluru, a yellow alert was issued for today."

She further added that widespread rains for next 5 days in coastal & North interior Karnataka, 3 days widespread rains followed by fairly widespread rains in the next 2 days in South interior Karnataka arte expected.

Several parts of the rain-battered city on Tuesday saw a repeat of scenes witnessed on Monday -- inundated roads and streets, tractors ploughing through flooded localities ferrying people, submerged vehicles and more overnight rains.

Meanwhile, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to rescue people from an inundated residential society in the city.

