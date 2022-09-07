Bengaluru floods: Schools to remain closed today1 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 08:53 AM IST
IMD has predicted that Bengaluru is unlikely to get any respite from the incessant rains thus the schools in the city have been closed for today
India’s Silicon Valley, Bangalore has faced consecutive nights of relentless monsoon rains that have crippled transport and business operations on the city. Nightmare for the city is not going to end soon as Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall activity to continue for the better part of the week in Bengaluru. As a result of these prediction, Block Education Officer of Bengaluru East Zone announced the primary and high schools to remain closed on Wednesday.