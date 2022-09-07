OPEN APP
India’s Silicon Valley, Bangalore has faced consecutive nights of relentless monsoon rains that have crippled transport and business operations on the city. Nightmare for the city is not going to end soon as Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall activity to continue for the better part of the week in Bengaluru. As a result of these prediction, Block Education Officer of Bengaluru East Zone announced the primary and high schools to remain closed on Wednesday.

"Primary and high schools in #Bengaluru East Zone to remain closed tomorrow due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging,"Block Education Officer said.

Earlier the IMD had also issued a yellow alert in Bengaluru as there are no signs of respite from the incessant rains for the next couple of days. The city has already reported two deaths due to the rains

Dr Geeta Agnihotri, Scientist, Meteorological Department, informed that the rainfall report for Bengaluru on Tuesday was: Electronic City-8 cms, City office-4 cms, International airport-9.6 mm & HAL airport-5 cms. Heavy rain for next 2-3 days in Bengaluru, a yellow alert was issued for today.

Yesterday many parts of the city witnessed a repeat of scenes witnessed on Monday when the city of Bengaluru went into a standstill due to torrential rains.

Many have blamed the events on the rampant and chaotic development in the city where lakes and storm water drains have been filled to make way for glitzy buildings and posh homes. Traffic jams have only worsened in the last decade

Meanwhile, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to rescue people from an inundated residential society in the city.

 

