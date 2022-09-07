Bengaluru floods: Schools to remain closed today

India’s Silicon Valley, Bangalore has faced consecutive nights of relentless monsoon rains that have crippled transport and business operations on the city. Nightmare for the city is not going to end soon as Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall activity to continue for the better part of the week in Bengaluru. As a result of these prediction, Block Education Officer of Bengaluru East Zone announced the primary and high schools to remain closed on Wednesday.

