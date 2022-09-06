Bengaluru floods: Startup founders, CEOs express concern; blame it on poor infra

Co-founder of InMobi group Mohit Saxena was seen disappointed with poor Bengaluru infrastructure. Expressing his displeasure, Saxena wrote on LinkedIn, "Everytime I fall in love with #Bangalore its #traffic breaks my heart. Everything has collapsed in this rainy season absolutely no hope. Even 4 hours aren’t enough to cover 31 KM. Utterly disappointed for a city that has so much potential but its #infrastructure is failing it." He even said that he missed his flight even after leaving 4 hours earlier.