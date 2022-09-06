Bengaluru floods: Startup founders, CEOs express concern; blame it on poor infra

As the city remains flooded following excessive rainfall and people struggle to reach office, several Startup founders the infra collapsed due to poor planning by administration.
Amid the flood situation in Bengaluru worsening for days now, several start-up CEOs have spoken out and expressed their concerns on the issues concerning waterlogging, traffic jams and drinking water.
Co-founder of InMobi group Mohit Saxena was seen disappointed with poor Bengaluru infrastructure. Expressing his displeasure, Saxena wrote on LinkedIn, "Everytime I fall in love with #Bangalore its #traffic breaks my heart. Everything has collapsed in this rainy season absolutely no hope. Even 4 hours aren’t enough to cover 31 KM. Utterly disappointed for a city that has so much potential but its #infrastructure is failing it." He even said that he missed his flight even after leaving 4 hours earlier.
Another startup CEO of SAP Inside Aashu Singh blames the floods situation in Bengaluru's IT Parks due to poor infra planning ad politics associated with it.
Singh in his LinkedIn post wrote, "Almost all drowned IT Parks in the Eastern part of #Bengaluru are owned by politicians or their friends. They earn hundreds of crores in rental every year. They have violated most rules and devoured all lakes and canals. No one hopes, they will be demolished..."
There were others who started comparing the infra of Bengaluru with Gurgaon and opined the later is much more a fine city. Co-founder of View360degrees Niharika Gurbaxani wrote, "No Offence to the people in Bangalore but I think Gurgaon is much better for startups or living in general."
She even said that airport in Gurgaon is near, cabs are easily available, traffic is manageable, good metro connectivity and added rains doesn't disrupt the life.
Earlier on 5 September, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao blamed the floods in Bengaluru took place due to the lack of spending in upgrading infrastructure during urbanisation and sub-urbanisation in cities.
He also expressed that no Indian city is immune to the disastrous consequences of climate change today and both Centre and state governments need to infuse capital to help make radical improvement in infrastructure.
The city has received 141% more rainfall than average since the start of monsoon season on 1 June.
