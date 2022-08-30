Bengaluru floods: Traffic diverted in these areas due to waterlogging1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 03:26 PM IST
The areas that witnessed massive floods include Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout.
Owing to overnight rains, several parts of Bengaluru are waterlogged, especially around the tech parks. The areas that witnessed massive floods include Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout. Due to the floods, traffic in these areas has been highly impacted.