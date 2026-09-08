Bengaluru food safety crackdown: ₹1.38 crore expired, mislabelled food seized from Amazon, Instamart

Bengaluru authorities have stepped up inspections of food and medicine storage facilities operated by online delivery platforms, seizing expired and incorrectly labelled food products worth ₹1.38 crore. Medicines valued at around ₹4 lakh were also confiscated during the checks.

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The inspections were conducted by the Food Safety and Drugs Administration on the directions of Health Minister U T Khader. Officials carried out the action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, news agency PTI reported.

The drive targeted food products being stored and sold through online and e-commerce platforms. Officials examined labels to verify details such as manufacturing and expiry dates, shelf life and other mandatory information. They also checked whether medicines were being stored at the facilities with the licences required under the law.

Amazon facilities among those inspected At Amazon's BLR6 facility in Hitech Defence and Aerospace Park, Devanahalli, officials confiscated food products worth ₹14 lakh over incorrect or inadequate labelling. Another batch of expired food worth ₹10 lakh was seized from the facility.

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Officials also found medicines worth ₹2,45,352 that were allegedly being stored without the required licence, according to a department statement.

Also Read | Fortis Hospital assures cooperation with Delhi government after inspection

Checks at Amazon's BLR7 facility in Anekal taluk resulted in the seizure of incorrectly or inadequately labelled food products worth ₹19 lakh. Expired food products worth a further ₹13 lakh were also confiscated.

Medicines valued at ₹1.57 lakh were seized from the facility after officials found that they were being stored without a licence.

Expired food found at Bengaluru stores The department also inspected Saptha Bazaar in HBR Layout following a complaint alleging that the establishment was purchasing groceries, milk, vegetables, curd and other food items from online delivery agencies and selling expired products.

Food Safety Officers found and seized expired items including cashew biscuits, ragi flour, chicken patties, paneer, cookies, nuts, eggs and flour. The products were valued at around ₹10,000, according to the department.

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At Leo 7 Enterprises in Lingarajapuram, inspectors discovered several food items that had either expired or were approaching their expiry dates.

"During the inspection conducted at Leo 7 Enterprises, located in Lingarajapuram, Bengaluru, it was found that various food products, including nutritional products, beverages, chocolates, sweets, ghee and nuts and seeds, which were either expired or nearing expiry, were being stored," Srinivas K, Commissioner of Food Safety and Drugs Administration, said in the statement.

The owner informed officials that food products worth approximately ₹56 lakh were being stored at the premises. Authorities subsequently sealed the facility, officials said.

Instamart facility shut over violations At an Instamart facility in Hoskote, Bengaluru Rural district, officials seized expired food products valued at ₹42 lakh, Srinivas K said.

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"During the inspection of the Instamart facility located in Hoskote, Bengaluru Rural district, expired food products worth ₹42 lakh were seized," he said.

The facility was shut after officials found unhygienic conditions and violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act and applicable rules.

The department said its overall operation led to the seizure of food products worth ₹33 lakh over incorrect or inadequate labelling. Expired or near-expiry food products worth ₹1.05 crore were also seized, taking the total value of confiscated food products to ₹1.38 crore.

Medicines worth ₹4.02 lakh, which officials said were being stored without the required licences, were seized as well.

The investigation at the Instamart facility remains ongoing. The department said officials are examining expired and mislabelled products worth around ₹1 crore as part of the probe.

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(With inputs from agencies)

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