Bengaluru: Former CEO of Raghavendra Bank found dead in his car

Bengaluru: Vasudeva Maiah, former CEO of Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank was found dead inside his car in Bengaluru on Monday.

An investigation into the case is underway.

On June 18, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided five of his locations in Bengaluru over alleged financial irregularities in the bank.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via