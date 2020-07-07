Home >News >India >Bengaluru: Former CEO of Raghavendra Bank found dead in his car
Picture for representation. (Bloomberg)

Bengaluru: Former CEO of Raghavendra Bank found dead in his car

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2020, 06:08 AM IST ANI

  • Former CEO of Raghavendra Bank was found dead inside his car in Bengaluru
  • An investigation into the case is underways

Bengaluru: Vasudeva Maiah, former CEO of Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank was found dead inside his car in Bengaluru on Monday.

An investigation into the case is underway.

On June 18, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided five of his locations in Bengaluru over alleged financial irregularities in the bank.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

