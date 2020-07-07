Bengaluru: Former CEO of Raghavendra Bank found dead in his car

Bengaluru: Former CEO of Raghavendra Bank found dead in his car1 min read . 06:08 AM IST
- Former CEO of Raghavendra Bank was found dead inside his car in Bengaluru
- An investigation into the case is underways
Bengaluru: Vasudeva Maiah, former CEO of Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank was found dead inside his car in Bengaluru on Monday.
An investigation into the case is underway.
On June 18, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided five of his locations in Bengaluru over alleged financial irregularities in the bank.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
