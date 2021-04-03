Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government on Friday issued a fresh set of COVID-19 guidelines to curb the virus spreading in the state.

According to the notification issued by the state government, In the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalburgi, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Hubali-Dharwad, the number of customers in pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants shall not exceed 50% of the capacity.

In Cinema halls, alternate seating subject to a maximum of 50 per cent seating capacity only shall be allowed in the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalburgi, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad.

In shopping malls, closed markets, departmental stores, etc strict enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour(CAB) like ensuring wearing of masks, physical distancing, provision of hand Sanitizer shall be enforced."

State govt has also suspended classes from 6-9. Gyms and swimming pools will remain closed. Rallies and dharnas have been prohibited.

Karnataka reported 4,991 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 10,06,229. 1,631 people have been discharged in the said period.

With 9,59,400 total discharge cases, the state reported six deaths due to the virus in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the total active cases in the state stand at 34,219.

