Bengaluru fridge horror: Before suicide, accused confessed to killing Mahalakshmi, said she extorted money

  • Before committing suicide, the accused identified as Mukti Ranjan Ray told his family about the crime and allegedly claimed that Mahalakshmi and her brothers used to thrash him and extort money from him

Livemint
Updated26 Sep 2024, 11:33 PM IST
People look at the body of suspected killer who chopped a woman in Bengaluru into more than 50 pieces and stuffed the body parts into a fridge, after he allegedly committed suicide in Bhadrak, Odisha.
People look at the body of suspected killer who chopped a woman in Bengaluru into more than 50 pieces and stuffed the body parts into a fridge, after he allegedly committed suicide in Bhadrak, Odisha.(PTI)

The suspected killer who chopped a Bengaluru woman’s body into more than 50 pieces and stuffed the body parts into a fridge, allegedly committed suicide in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

He was found hanging from a tree in a village in Bhadrak district.

Before committing suicide the Odisha man identified as Mukti Ranjan Ray told his family about the crime and allegedly claimed that the woman - Mahalakshmi - and her brothers used to thrash him and extort money from him, said a report by Hindustan Times.

Also Read | Bengaluru horror: Woman’s body, chopped into 30 pieces, found stored in fridge

On Thursday, Mukti’s younger brother told reporters that his brother confessed to the murder and that he chopped her body after an initial plan to pass her death as a suicide did not work, said the report.

“My brother was with me for the last 9-10 days. After staying for 3 days, he confessed to killing Mahalakshmi. He told me that Mahalakshmi used to blackmail him and extorted money from him,” the younger brother was quoted as saying by the report.

Mukti had blamed Mahalakshmi for messing up his life, he added.

Also Read | Headless body of a woman found on Kanpur highway; investigation on

Before Mukti died, he had visited his mother on Tuesday. She said he was tense when he came home, said the report.

The maggot-infested body of Mahalakshmi, chopped into several pieces and stuffed into the fridge, was found by her mother and elder sister at her Vyalikaval home on Saturday.

The deceased woman's estranged husband on Sunday expressed suspicion about the involvement of a man known to Mahalakshmi, who had been living alone, in her neighbourhood.

“He kept on saying that the girl has destroyed our family,” Mukti’s brother said.

Also Read | Chennai news: Woman’s severed body parts found in abandoned suitcase

“He wanted to marry her and was taking her on a bike to Kerala. However, she accused him of kidnapping and got him thrashed by the public. The public beat him up badly and handed him over to the police. He was also beaten by the cops and left after he gave 1,000 bribe. The woman’s brother along with his friends had also threatened to kill my brother. So, out of rage, he held her neck and choked her. After realising that she died, he initially tried to hang her body to pass her death as a suicide. However, he could not hang her and hence chopped it into pieces and put it in the fridge before fleeing to Odisha,” he added.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Sep 2024, 11:33 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBengaluru fridge horror: Before suicide, accused confessed to killing Mahalakshmi, said she extorted money

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    165.60
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    4 (2.48%)

    Vedanta share price

    501.85
    03:55 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    22.25 (4.64%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    136.00
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    345.10
    03:56 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    5.3 (1.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    36.59
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.29 (6.68%)

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    702.40
    03:54 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    39.45 (5.95%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    918.90
    03:49 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    43.3 (4.95%)

    Maruti Suzuki India share price

    13,384.30
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    608.3 (4.76%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,045.00660.00
      Chennai
      77,051.00660.00
      Delhi
      77,203.00660.00
      Kolkata
      77,055.00660.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L-0.22
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.