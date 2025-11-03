Subscribe

Bengaluru: Frustrated by pet's constant barking, woman kills dog inside elevator, arrested

The incident, captured on CCTV, revealed her frustration with the pet's barking. Authorities suspect the act may have been revenge after she was previously warned for stealing valuables.

Written By Mausam Jha
Updated3 Nov 2025, 06:42 PM IST
A Bengaluru woman, Pushpalatha, was arrested for allegedly killing an MBA student's pet, Goosi, in an elevator. (Photo: X)
Bengaluru police on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old woman for brutally killing a pet dog inside an elevator. The incident came to light the following day after CCTV footage was reviewed, and the clip quickly went viral on social media.

Watch the video: Warning! Sensitive content

According to a Deccan Herald report quoting a police official that Rashika K. R., an MBA student and pet owner, had hired Pushpalatha, a 29-year-old native of Tamil Nadu, about a month ago to look after her pets.

Pushpalatha was paid 23,000 per month and provided with accommodation in the same apartment complex, the report mentioned.

On Saturday, Pushpalatha took two pets out for a walk. On her way back, she entered the lift and allegedly killed one of them, Goosi, by violently swinging it against the lift wall. After the act, she reportedly started crying and returned to the apartment.

According to a social media post by Poojary's friend, Shradha Gowda, the accused initially attempted to conceal the crime. Gowda wrote, “She returned from the walk dragging Goofy’s lifeless body, showing no remorse or emotion whatsoever. She told my friend that Goofy had died suddenly, without any warning.”

What did the accused say?

During questioning, Pushpalatha said that she had been frustrated by the pet's constant barking. However, police investigations revealed that she had recently stolen valuables from Rashika's home and had been warned not to repeat such behaviour. Authorities suspect that the pet's killing may have been an act of revenge.

Pushpalatha is still under further interrogation, and a case has been filed against her under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

What is the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960?

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, is a law aimed at preventing the infliction of unnecessary pain or suffering on animals. Its main objectives are to promote animal welfare, regulate the treatment of animals, and penalise acts of cruelty.

Prohibited Acts include torturing or beating animals, using animals for fights or other violent purposes, and neglecting or abandoning sick or injured animals.

(With inputs from Deccan Herald)

Key Takeaways
  • The incident highlights the importance of responsible pet ownership and the psychological impacts of animal care.
  • The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act serves as a crucial legal framework for protecting animals from harm.
  • Social media plays a significant role in bringing attention to animal cruelty cases.
 
 
