A garbage truck of Bengaluru civic body mowed down a 25-year-old Swiggy delivery boy while he was on duty, according to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.

The accident took place on Nagawara-Thanisandra main road after a speeding BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) garbage truck knocked down the bike and ran over the delivery boy.

As per the daily, the deceased Devanna was a resident of Kothanur. He was heading to Hegde Nagar from Nagawara to deliver an order when the accident happened.

Bengaluru police have filed an FIR against the driver Dinesh Naik and the contractor of the BBMP trash vehicle.

The Chikkajala traffic police rushed to the accident spot and booked Naik for rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence.

The police have seized the BBMP truck for further investigation and the driver has been subjected to a medical examination to ascertain whether he was drunk.

The daily said four such accidents have happened in the past two where BBMP garbage truck allegedly ran over the citizens. Last month, a BBMP garbage truck had knocked down and killed a 40-year-old woman identified as Padmini D, a deputy manager at a nationalised bank. Before that, the garbage truck killed a schoolgirl in Hebbal and a senior citizen in Thanisandra.