Bengaluru: Gelatin sticks, detonators found near Kalasipalyam bus terminal; cops at spot

Bengaluru: Gelatin sticks and some detonators were found in two separate carry bags outside a toilet of the Kalasipalyam BMTC bus stand, in Bengaluru, on Monday, July 23.

An FIR is yet to be registered in connection with the incident, said DCP West Bengaluru, S Girish.

The Kalasipalya Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus stand — which is frequented by thousands of commuters every day, has now been cordoned off.

One of the bags had six gelatin sticks, which are cheap explosive materials used by industries for the purpose of mining and construction related work, such as building structures etc. They cannot be used without a detonator.

How were the gelatin sticks found? Bengaluru police officials investigating the matter said they received a call about an unattended bag outside a toilet at the BMTC bus stand. Upon arriving at the spot, the police informed the bomb disposal squad and found the explosives.

Explosives looted in Odisha; police arrest prime accused Last month, the Odisha police arrested George Munda — the prime accused behind the loot of five tonnes of explosives by Maoists in Odisha's Sundergarh district.

Around 200 packets of explosives, mostly gelatin sticks, were looted by Maoists at gun-point on May 27, 2025 while those were being transported to a stone quarry for blasting rocks.

Police officials found the stolen explosives in a dense forest in Jharkhand, around three km from the Odisha border.

Munda, a resident of Banko village near the quarry, allegedly tipped off Maoists about the vehicle transporting the explosives. DIG Brijesh Rai confirmed Munda was the main conspirator, actively coordinating the operation from the start.

Odisha Police also constituted an SIT (Special Investigation Team) to probe into the incident.

To date, 3.8 tonne of explosives have been recovered, reported PTI.