Bengaluru gets another Aadhaar Seva Kendra: 10 things to know

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has opened a new Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) in Bengaluru to serve the residents better. This is city's second ASK. Residents need to book appointments on UIDAI's official website to update their address, mobile number and other details. " Experience State-Of-Art Aadhaar services At UIDAI-Run Aadhaar Seva Kendra Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently started an Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) in Bengaluru to serve the residents better," UIDAI Bengaluru tweeted.

10 things to know about UIDAI's new Aadhaar centre in Bengaluru:

1) Bengaluru's new Aadhaar centre is located at Ground floor, Grand Majestic Mall, 2nd Cross Road, S C Road Gandhi Nagar.

2) This will be functional on all days from morning 9.30 am to evening 5.30 pm except national holidays.

3) Residents can book appointment from official website and select a convenient date and time as per their convenience.

4) For the safety of residents; availability of sanitisers, hand wash, thermal screening, social distancing etc are ensured at the Kendra.

5) The Kendra has a capacity to process up to 500 Aadhaar enrolment/update requests per day,

6) In order to maintain social distancing and ensure safety during the coronavirus pandemic, the capacity has been reduced to 200.

7) The Kendra is air conditioned and equipped with amenities like drinking water, wheel chair, sufficient seating arrangements, hygienic washrooms, sufficient parking space etc.

8) The Kendra’s operations are subjected to government’s rules and regulations.

9) As of 1st July, it is not operational on Sundays due to the curfew imposed by the Karnataka govt.

10) UIDAI runs around 30 Aadhaar Seva Kendras in several parts of the country.

