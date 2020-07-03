Bengaluru gets another Aadhaar Seva Kendra: 10 things to know

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has opened a new Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) in Bengaluru to serve the residents better. This is city's second ASK. Residents need to book appointments on UIDAI's official website to update their address, mobile number and other details. " Experience State-Of-Art Aadhaar services At UIDAI-Run Aadhaar Seva Kendra Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently started an Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) in Bengaluru to serve the residents better," UIDAI Bengaluru tweeted.