Indian Railways on Monday operationalised the ultra-luxury Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal in Bengaluru which is built on the scale of international airports.

The railway station stands out as a benchmark in terms of the amenities: the modern airport-like architecture, Divyangjan-friendly, environment-friendly features spell out a new era in the history of Indian Railways in general.

State of the art facilities and a host of amenities at Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal:

Aesthetically designed canopy over station building concourse (4200 sqm).

Fully air-conditioned entrance Lobby (900 sqm) – first one in Indian Railways.

Seven Platforms with shelters for passengers and platform lines are provided with CC aprons for better maintainability and cleanliness.

Wide Foot over bridge and two subways (with ramps—Divyanjan friendly) connecting all the platforms. Escalators, Lifts to facilitate passengers movement, besides stairs: Divyang-friendly Railway Station. One dedicated ticket counter also provided for Divyangjan/differently-abled.

View Full Image Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal

Upper Class Waiting Hall for Ladies & Gents, Reserved Lounge and Food Court area.

Well marked parking space for 250 four wheelers, 900 Two Wheelers, 50 Auto Rickshaws and 20 Cabs.

A dedicated bus bay - For holding buses to provide a multimodal seamless connectivity to important places in the city.

Well designed spacious landscape in circulating area.

Recycling plant with capacity of 4 lakh litres of water and rain water harvesting.

Train Operation Control Panel with electronic interlocking, Service Buildings,

3 Pit Lines for train examination and 120 M long Parcel Siding line.

View Full Image Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal

Railway lines in the Terminal are electrified.

Apart from taking the customer delight to a new level, this station marks a paradigm shift in the concept of Railway stations: from being a place of train running to a re-imagined space in the city where transport-commerce-business converge emerging as a hub of multifarious activities spurring socio-economic progress. This station is the amount the first of its kind in India: fully centrally air-conditioned railway station.

View Full Image Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal

Apart from taking the customer delight to a new level, this station marks a paradigm shift in the concept of Railway stations: from being a place of train running to a re-imagined space in the city where transport-commerce-business converge emerging as a hub of multifarious activities spurring socio-economic progress.

View Full Image Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal

This station is the amount the first of its kind in India: fully centrally air-conditioned railway station.