Bengaluru: Global Investors' Meet to attract ₹7L crore investment, bring over 3L jobs, CM says2 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 04:24 PM IST
- Bommai cited that if such a large-scale investment flows into Karnataka, it will become prosperous
The three-day 'Global Investors' Meet' (GIM) in Karnataka is likely to attract investment worth about ₹7 lakh crore and generate over 3 lakh jobs, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday. The event will be hosted in Bengaluru from 2 November.