The three-day 'Global Investors' Meet' (GIM) in Karnataka is likely to attract investment worth about ₹7 lakh crore and generate over 3 lakh jobs, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday. The event will be hosted in Bengaluru from 2 November.

"During the Investors meet that will begin in Bengaluru from tomorrow, ₹7 lakh crore investment will flow into Karnataka, providing employment opportunities for over 3 lakh people in the next three to four years, in the private sector," Bommai said

Bommai cited that if such a large-scale investment flows into Karnataka, which is a progressive state, it will become prosperous. "With this farsightedness, we are working…," he said highlighting the importance of innovation and knowledge, and NITI Ayog giving Karnataka, the number one place in innovation.

" In the coming two years we will be filling up 2.5 lakh job vacancies in the government sector, and this year alone we have decided to give 1 lakh jobs, he added.

Kannada should not just remain a language but…: CM

Stressing on the primacy of Kannada language, he said his government's aim is to create a revolution in the industries and education sector, and thereby laying the foundation for the 'Nava Karnataka' (New Karnataka).

Suggesting that Kannada should not just remain a language, but should become life, Bommai said, "Kannada pride and self esteem should be held high and we should march ahead." Observing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has supported the welfare and development of Karnataka, he said, "according to the PM all languages in the country are mother tongue and national languages. So Kannada is both our mother tongue and national language."

Referring to the 'Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill' that his government has introduced in the state legislative assembly, the CM said, "during the legislature session in December, the bill regarding the primacy of Kannada language, we will get it passed and ensure that it gets a legal strength.

Our government is the first to work in this regard." Let the bill be debated, and the government is open to accept suggestions that come in favour of Kannada language and its future, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)