Bengaluru GST officer caught taking ₹8 lakh bribe: What is the penalty; how and where to file complaint

A Superintendent of Central GST was caught on camera allegedly accepting ₹8 lakh bribe, through a mediator, during a trap operation conducted by the Bengaluru City Lokayukta.

Lokayukta sleuths caught the officer while allegedly accepting the bribe at Kendriya Sadan in Koramangala, Bengaluru, according to a PTI report.

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Singh had allegedly demanded the money to "close a false complaint" filed against the complainant, Syed Zameer, in connection with pending Central GST dues.

Who is accused Mohit Pratap Singh? The accused in the bribery case was identified as Mohit Pratap Singh. He is the Superintendent, Central GST, South Division-4, South Commissionerate.

According to the Lokayukta, Singh allegedly demanded the bribe from a businessman in connection with pending Central GST dues and to close what was claimed to be a false complaint against him, NDTV reported.

The Lokayukta claimed that the complainant, Syed Zameer, alleged that Singh had demanded ₹8 lakh to "close a false complaint."

After receiving the complaint, Bengaluru City Lokayukta officials laid a trap and allegedly caught Singh while accepting the money through a mediator.

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Who was the mediator? According to NDTV, the Lokayukta said a private individual, Salman Sheikh, allegedly acted as a mediator in the transaction and has also been named as an accused in the case.

Can a GST officer demand a bribe to settle a tax case? No. Legally, a GST officer cannot demand a bribe; doing so is a severe criminal offense under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Demanding or accepting a bribe is a punishable crime.

Officers caught face suspension, arrest, and prosecution.

What should you do if a GST officer demands a bribe? Do Not Pay: Paying invites recurring extortion rather than a permanent fix.

Take action: Lodge an FIR with police. Report central employees to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), and state employees to your state's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) or Lokayukta. In immediate extortion cases, call the emergency number 112. If no action is taken, one can approach court.

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Document everything: Preserve evidence (audio, witnesses, documents); keep copies of notices, recordings, text messages, or call logs.

How can taxpayers report GST corruption in India? Taxpayers can report GST corruption, extortion, or illegal tax collection in India through official government channels.

Complaints can be lodged online via the GST Self-Service Portal, reported via the toll-free helpdesk at 1800-103-4786, or escalated directly to anti-corruption branches and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

One can raise a complaint through our grievance redressal portal using this link: https://selfservice.gstsystem.in/ReportIssue.aspx.

What are the penalties for accepting a bribe in India? Bribery is punishable under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 173, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

A person convicted of bribery can face imprisonment for a term which may extend up to one year. In addition to or instead of imprisonment, the offender may be subjected to a fine. Both imprisonment and fine can be imposed together or separately, based on the severity of the offence and other circumstances.

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As per the law, bribery by treating is punishable only by a fine. “Treating” means that form of bribery where the gratification consists in food, drink, entertainment, or provision.

According to a website Law Rato, BNS-173 encompasses all forms of bribery, including both the act of giving and receiving bribes, as well as indirect methods like 'treating'.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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