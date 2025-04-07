Bengaluru: ‘Happens in big cities,’ Karanata minister’s insensitive comment on woman sexually assaulted on city street

Reacting to sexual harassment of woman on the street in Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeswara said that such ‘incidents happen in big cities’ AND further assured that ‘legal action will be taken according to law’

Parmeswara told ANI, "Incidents like these tend to happen here and there in a big city like this. Whatever legal action needs to be taken will be done in accordance with the law. I have also instructed our commissioner to increase beat patrolling."

All you need to know about Bengaluru sexual harassment case A woman was sexually assaulted on the street near Sadduguntepalya, Bengaluru on Sunday evening and the entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

An NDTV report said, the incident took place in the BTM layout of the Suddaguntepalya area in the city. The CCTV footage shows that the molester ran away from the scene immediately after the act.

The video shows two women walking through a narrow, deserted alley lined with parked two-wheelers. A man approaches them from behind and appears to grope one of them before fleeing.

The women are then seen walking away from the scene.

Following the incident that video was uploaded on social media, it has gone viral and people are questioning safety of women in India's IT capital.