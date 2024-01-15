THIS Indian city has most number of private cars, and it's not Delhi!

Delhi is no longer the city with the most number of private cars as per Delhi Statistical Handbook 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Karnataka Transport Department, Bengaluru has surpassed Delhi, having 22.3 lakh private cars as of March 31, 2023-a 7.1% increase since March 31, 2021.

In the national capital, the number of registered private cars stood at 20.7 lakh units in 2023, reflecting a 38.8% decline since March 31, 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi has always been at the top in terms of most private vehicles and in 2023, the number of private vehicles dropped after the Delhi Transport Department's order which directed the owners of old vehicles to scrap and reregister them. Supreme Court banned diesel vehicles in Delhi that are aged more than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years to combat air pollution.

“During the period of 2021-22, the number of vehicles per thousand population in Delhi was 472, which was a drop from 655 in 2020-21 due to the scrapping policy of diesel and petrol vehicles," stated the Delhi government’s Economic Survey 2022-23 that was released in March 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The total number of motor vehicles (including private cars) on roads in Delhi in 2022 was 7.918 million, showing a decrease of 35.38% because the Delhi government has banned diesel vehicles of more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles of more than 15 years old. Hence, the Delhi government has deregistered 4.877 million vehicles till 2021-22," it added.

IN 2022, Bengaluru was the second most congested city globally as per TomTom report. The report mentioned that it took 29 minutes and 9 seconds to travel 10 km in Bengaluru city centre in 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

