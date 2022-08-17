This Indian city has the cheapest milk despite price hike by Amul, Mother Dairy

The hike of ₹2 per litre will translate into a 4% increase in MRP (Maximum Retail Price). The company said the price increase has been done due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk. The cattle feeding cost alone has increased to approximately 20% compared to last year. Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers' prices in the range of 8-9% over the previous year," GCMMF said.