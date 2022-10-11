Few traffic lights in Bengaluru have turned into the shape of a heart. These heart-shaped traffic lights have amazed the Internet. While many are sharing a glimpse of the new signals, others are wondering why the few of the red signals changed shape.

According to reports, Manipal Hospitals installed these red lights in the form of a heart after consulting with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Traffic Police. In the city, up to 15 signals have been changed as part of a campaign for World Heart Day.

To encourage Bengaluru to become a "heart smart city," these traffic lights on the city's roads have taken on the shape of a heart.

A post in the Twitter handle of the hospital chain read, “On the occasion of #WorldHeartDay, Manipal Hospitals installed innovations to encourage Bangalore to be a 'heart smart city'."

The thread further read, "These included the red signal being in the shape of a heart, audio messages spreading awareness on heart health, and QR codes to access emergency services easily instead of dialing a number to call for it. Here are some snaps of the same."

These included the red signal being in the shape of a heart, audio messages spreading awareness on heart health, and QR codes to access emergency services easily instead of dialing a number to call for it. Here are some snaps of the same.#ManipalHospitals #CPR #CardiacArrest — Manipal Hospitals | #TogetherStronger (@ManipalHealth) October 2, 2022

In addition to these recently installed lights, Manipal Hospitals management has placed QR codes close to traffic lights. These codes, when scanned, will instantly connect a victim to an ambulance service and connect them to an emergency number. The concept is to offer assistance at the touch of a button in times of need when it is impossible to call and look for medical assistance elsewhere.