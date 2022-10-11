Bengaluru: Heart shaped traffic lights by Manipal Hospitals spotted around city. What does it mean?1 min read . 01:23 AM IST
The heart-shaped traffic lights of Bengaluru have stunned many internet users, here's what they mean
Few traffic lights in Bengaluru have turned into the shape of a heart. These heart-shaped traffic lights have amazed the Internet. While many are sharing a glimpse of the new signals, others are wondering why the few of the red signals changed shape.
According to reports, Manipal Hospitals installed these red lights in the form of a heart after consulting with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Traffic Police. In the city, up to 15 signals have been changed as part of a campaign for World Heart Day.
To encourage Bengaluru to become a "heart smart city," these traffic lights on the city's roads have taken on the shape of a heart.
A post in the Twitter handle of the hospital chain read, “On the occasion of #WorldHeartDay, Manipal Hospitals installed innovations to encourage Bangalore to be a 'heart smart city'."
The thread further read, "These included the red signal being in the shape of a heart, audio messages spreading awareness on heart health, and QR codes to access emergency services easily instead of dialing a number to call for it. Here are some snaps of the same."
In addition to these recently installed lights, Manipal Hospitals management has placed QR codes close to traffic lights. These codes, when scanned, will instantly connect a victim to an ambulance service and connect them to an emergency number. The concept is to offer assistance at the touch of a button in times of need when it is impossible to call and look for medical assistance elsewhere.
