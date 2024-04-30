Bengaluru weather update: For the past two days, Bengaluru city maintained a maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius, according to CP Patil, Director of Meteorological Centre, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru. Meanwhile, on April 29, the Raichur district in Karnataka recorded the highest temperature in the region at 43 degrees Celsius, according to PTI.

IMD had previously forecasted that Bengaluru's maximum temperature would reach 39 degrees Celsius today.

Patil also noted that on April 27, India's IT city experienced a high of 37.4 degrees Celsius, marking a departure of 3.3 degrees Celsius from the average maximum temperature. He said that this year's highest temperature is yet to surpass the record of 39.2 degrees Celsius recorded on April 25, 2016.

Bengaluru weather is expected to remain dry on April 30, possibly reaching 39 degrees Celsius. However, IMD forecasted light rain in some regions of Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Mysuru, Belagavi, Bagalkote, and Raichur.

Temperatures exceed 43 C in Karnataka

Raichur recorded the highest maximum temperature in Karnataka at 43 degrees Celsius. Several other districts in North Karnataka, including Haveri, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Kalaburgi, and Koppal, also experienced temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

In South Karnataka, both Davangere and Chikkanahalli saw their maximum temperatures surpass 40 degrees Celsius.

In contrast, Kalaburgi, which recorded the highest temperatures in Karnataka this year, decreased slightly. According to IMD data, it registered 40.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, down from 42.4 degrees Celsius the previous day, on Saturday.

Intense heat scorches swathes of India; Heatwave alerts issued

Large parts of India are grappling with scorching temperatures and oppressive humidity, pushing mercury levels to 45 degrees Celsius, causing strain on power supplies and triggering health alerts from government bodies.

IMD forecasted continued intense heat in eastern India until May 1, with the southern peninsula experiencing high temperatures over the next five days.

Red alerts have been issued for Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha, cautioning people about extreme heat for the next two to three days. Additionally, parts of Telangana, Karnataka, and Sikkim are under an orange warning.

Further, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions persist in various states, including West Bengal, Gujarat, Bihar, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh.

India experienced its second heatwave this month, with Odisha under heatwave conditions since April 15 and Gangetic West Bengal since April 17. The Met predicts an increase in heatwave days across the country, particularly in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Bihar, and Jharkhand, with some areas expected to see more than 20 heatwave days.

IMD's monsoon update

Global weather agencies, including the IMD, anticipate the emergence of La Nina conditions later this year. El Nino conditions, characterised by periodic warming of surface waters in the central Pacific Ocean, often result in weaker monsoon winds and drier weather in India. Conversely, contrasting with El Nino, La Nina's conditions typically bring abundant rainfall during the monsoon season.

In an update in mid-April, the IMD projected above-normal cumulative rainfall for India during the 2024 monsoon season, attributing this forecast to the anticipated onset of La Nina conditions by August-September.

The monsoon holds significant importance for India's agricultural sector, with 52 percent of the net cultivated area reliant on rainfall. Additionally, it is crucial to replenish reservoirs that are essential for drinking water and power generation nationwide.

(With inputs from PTI)

