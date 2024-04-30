Bengaluru heatwave to continue? No rain respite in sight as temp rises to 39 C. Check IMD warnings, alerts
Bengaluru's maximum temperature has remained at 38.5 degrees Celsius for the past two days. The IMD has also forecasted continued dry weather in India's IT city for today.
Bengaluru weather update: For the past two days, Bengaluru city maintained a maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius, according to CP Patil, Director of Meteorological Centre, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru. Meanwhile, on April 29, the Raichur district in Karnataka recorded the highest temperature in the region at 43 degrees Celsius, according to PTI.