Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall lashed Bengaluru city leading to waterlogging on the roads. Bengaluru's Madiwala lake overflowed after heavy rainfall lashed the city. Several areas including BTM Layout, HSR Layout, Anugraha Layout, and Madiwala localities flooded with water due to the overflowing of Madiwala lake.

Karnataka: BTM Layout, HSR Layout, Anugraha Layout, and Madiwala localities flooded due to overflowing of Madiwala lake caused by heavy rainfall in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/7sWL7Yyv58 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Karnataka for the next three days.

Earlier on Monday, the city started witnessing heavy rainfall which later cause a flood-like situation.

Several areas, including the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), were waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.