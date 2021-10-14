Bengaluru heavy rains: Many parts of India's Silicon Valley are flooded

Bengaluru heavy rains: Many parts of India's Silicon Valley are flooded1 min read . 07:40 AM IST
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Karnataka for the next three days
Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall lashed Bengaluru city leading to waterlogging on the roads. Bengaluru's Madiwala lake overflowed after heavy rainfall lashed the city. Several areas including BTM Layout, HSR Layout, Anugraha Layout, and Madiwala localities flooded with water due to the overflowing of Madiwala lake.
Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Karnataka for the next three days.
Earlier on Monday, the city started witnessing heavy rainfall which later cause a flood-like situation.
Several areas, including the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), were waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city.
