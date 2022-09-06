Bengaluru: Heavy rains to continue till Thursday; yellow alert issued. See IMD updates2 min read . 05:56 PM IST
- Heavy rain will continue for the next 2-3 days in Bengaluru, a yellow alert was issued for today, IMD official said
Bengaluru is unlikely to get any respite from the incessant rains for the next couple of days. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rainfall activity will continue for the better part of the week and a yellow alert has been issued for the day.
Providing the latest update, Dr Geeta Agnihotri, Scientist, Meteorological Department, said, “Today's rainfall report for Bengaluru is: Electronic City-8 cms, City office-4 cms, International airport-9.6 mm & HAL airport-5 cms. Heavy rain for next 2-3 days in Bengaluru, a yellow alert was issued for today."
Widespread rains for next 5 days in coastal & North interior Karnataka, 3 days widespread rains followed by fairly widespread rains in the next 2 days in South interior Karnataka, she adds
Many parts of the rain-battered city on Tuesday saw a repeat of scenes witnessed on Monday -- inundated roads and streets, tractors ploughing through flooded localities ferrying people, submerged vehicles and more overnight rains.
Meanwhile, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to rescue people from an inundated residential society in the city.
"We have deployed two NDRF teams. SDRF, a Fire service is also carrying out rescue operations. BBPM is also using tractors to evacuate people," said J Senthil Kumar, Asst Commandant, Bengaluru.
There have been traffic snarls in different parts of Bengaluru on Tuesday due to waterlogging. Traffic was moving at the speed of a turtle on the outer ring road of Marathahalli-Silk Board Road, a key stretch in the city due to heavy waterlogging.
After taking the overview of the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the decision has been taken to release ₹300 crore to deal with the current situation and maintain the city's basic infrastructure.
Earlier in July, Karnataka suffered heavy floods due to rains after which rescue missions and relief work had to be carried out. Chief Minister Bommai also had to seek financial assistance from the Centre.
(With inputs from agencies)
