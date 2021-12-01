Bengaluru residents will have to shell out more for auto rickshaw rides from today, December 1. The Karnataka government had announced to hike fares following demands by drivers as well as unions.

As per the revised fares, the fares for two kilometres will be ₹30 and every consecutive kilometre will cost an additional ₹15. Previously, this rate was used by ₹25 for the first 1.8 km and ₹13 for every additional kilometre.

Besides, waiting time will be free for the first five minutes and ₹5 will be chargeable for every 15 minutes after that. The additional charge of half of the fare on the metre on top of the actual fare can be charged between 10 pm and 5 am.

Further, the state government has permitted up to 20 kg luggage for free and a charge of ₹5 can be levied for additional luggage. Up to 50 kg a passenger can carry the additional luggage.

The city authorities have a given time till February 2022 to re-calibrate their digital measures as per the revised fares. Until then, the auto-rickshaws can display a chart of the revised fare.

