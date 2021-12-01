Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru hikes auto fares from today. Check latest rates

1 min read . 12:55 PM IST Livemint

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bengaluru residents will have to shell out more for auto rickshaw rides from today, December 1. The Karnataka government had announced to hike fares following demands by drivers as well as unions.

As per the revised fares, the fares for two kilometres will be 30 and every consecutive kilometre will cost an additional 15. Previously, this rate was used by 25 for the first 1.8 km and 13 for every additional kilometre.

Besides, waiting time will be free for the first five minutes and 5 will be chargeable for every 15 minutes after that. The additional charge of half of the fare on the metre on top of the actual fare can be charged between 10 pm and 5 am.

Further, the state government has permitted up to 20 kg luggage for free and a charge of 5 can be levied for additional luggage. Up to 50 kg a passenger can carry the additional luggage.

The city authorities have a given time till February 2022 to re-calibrate their digital measures as per the revised fares. Until then, the auto-rickshaws can display a chart of the revised fare.

