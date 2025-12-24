Instagram friendship in Bengaluru turns into nightmare, 21-year-old groped and slapped in broad daylight - Viral video

Bengaluru: A harrowing case of harassment unfolded in Bengaluru, where a 21-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted in broad daylight by a man who had relentlessly been pressuring the woman to enter into a relationship. The incident was captured on CCTV.

As per reports, the woman was allegedly stalked and assaulted by the man whom she had befriended on Instagram, mentioned a report by TOI.

What CCTV footage showed? The incident unfolded on Monday, 22 December around 3:20 pm.

CCTV footage of the incident – which is widely being circulated on social media – shows the woman waiting beside a scooty, believed to be an app-based ride, when the accused pulls up in a car. He is seen snatching her purse, rummaging through it, and then moving closer to grope her.

The man then repeatedly strikes the woman on her head and back and drags her along the road.

The accused has been identified as Naveen Kumar. He reportedly went to the woman's PG accommodation in his car. Kumar then confronted the 21-year-old, dragged and assaulted the woman when he saw her, reported NDTV.

How the incident unfolded? The woman had moved to Bengaluru nearly two years ago, and was employed as a tele-caller at a developer's firm.

She had posted an advertisement related to her firm on Instagram, when Naveen Kumar saw it and responded to it.

After chatting on Instagram for a few days, the two exchanged phone numbers. Soon after, Naveen allegedly began calling and messaging her frequently and later started meeting her in Nagarabhavi.

For the first three months, the accused's behaviour was reportedly friendly. However, the woman alleged that he later began pressuring her to accept his proposal, despite her clearly telling him she was not interested.

She further claimed that Naveen continued to harass and follow her whenever she stepped out of her PG or workplace, tracking her movements and refusing to leave her alone. Unable to cope with the constant harassment, the woman quit her job at a developer’s firm and shifted to another PG. Even then, the accused allegedly continued to stalk her and follow her to the new residence.

The woman also alleged that Naveen verbally abused and physically assaulted her on several occasions. During the assault on 22 December, the woman further accused Kumar of attempting to tear her clothes, reported TOI.