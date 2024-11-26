Bengaluru horror: Man stabs girlfriend to death in hotel, stays with body for a day

In a shocking incident, a young woman – hailing from Assam – has been found dead in an apartment in Bengaluru three days after she was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, with whom she entered the lobby on Saturday.

According to the report by NDTV, the woman, Maya Gogoi, entered the lobby of a service apartment in Bengaluru with her boyfriend on Saturday. The police suspect her boyfriend, Aarav Harni, is behind the murder.

The police found the decomposed body of Maya in the service apartment that she booked with her boyfriend, Aarav Harni, on 23 November.

Police claim Harni stabbed Gogoi to death on Monday and stayed with the body for an entire day before walking out of the rented apartment in the Indiranagar area on Tuesday. Police even showed that they also found blood on a blanket and pillows in the room.

Though the CCTV footage did not show any other person entering the service apartment between November 23 and 26.

The body of Maya was discovered after Harni left the rented room and police rushed to the spot along with the dog squad and forensic experts.

Maya used to work at a private firm and was renting an apartment in the HSR Layout.

With Harni stayed with the body for a day, the police are also probing whether Aarav Harni had plans to cut the body into pieces and dump them elsewhere.

Similar incident: In a similar incident, a 50-year-old woman was drugged and killed in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on October 26. It was alleged that the accused was addicted to gambling and wanted to steal jewellery worn by the victim.