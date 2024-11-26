Bengaluru horror: Man stabs girlfriend to death in hotel, stays with body for a day

  • The police found the decomposed body of the woman in the service apartment that she booked with her boyfriend on 23 November.

Livemint
Updated26 Nov 2024, 10:33 PM IST
Though the CCTV footage did not show any other person entering the service apartment between November 23 and 26.. (HT Archives)
Though the CCTV footage did not show any other person entering the service apartment between November 23 and 26.. (HT Archives)(HT_PRINT)

In a shocking incident, a young woman – hailing from Assam – has been found dead in an apartment in Bengaluru three days after she was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, with whom she entered the lobby on Saturday.

According to the report by NDTV, the woman, Maya Gogoi, entered the lobby of a service apartment in Bengaluru with her boyfriend on Saturday. The police suspect her boyfriend, Aarav Harni, is behind the murder.

The police found the decomposed body of Maya in the service apartment that she booked with her boyfriend, Aarav Harni, on 23 November.

Police claim Harni stabbed Gogoi to death on Monday and stayed with the body for an entire day before walking out of the rented apartment in the Indiranagar area on Tuesday. Police even showed that they also found blood on a blanket and pillows in the room.

Though the CCTV footage did not show any other person entering the service apartment between November 23 and 26.

The body of Maya was discovered after Harni left the rented room and police rushed to the spot along with the dog squad and forensic experts.

Maya used to work at a private firm and was renting an apartment in the HSR Layout. 

With Harni stayed with the body for a day, the police are also probing whether Aarav Harni had plans to cut the body into pieces and dump them elsewhere.

Similar incident:

In a similar incident, a 50-year-old woman was drugged and killed in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on October 26. It was alleged that the accused was addicted to gambling and wanted to steal jewellery worn by the victim.

According to the Times of India, the victim, Anita Chaudhary, worked as a beautician. Meanwhile, the accused was identified as Gulamuddin Farooqi, who owned a dry-cleaning shop near the victim's beauty parlor.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 10:33 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBengaluru horror: Man stabs girlfriend to death in hotel, stays with body for a day

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    338.70
    03:50 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -4.15 (-1.21%)

    Adani Power share price

    437.75
    03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -9.1 (-2.04%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    297.80
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    5.35 (1.83%)

    GAIL India share price

    193.90
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-2.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    545.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    12.85 (2.41%)

    Wipro share price

    589.05
    03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    6.3 (1.08%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.55
    03:51 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (0.26%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,775.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -227.7 (-7.58%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    899.40
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -68.25 (-7.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,160.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -67.3 (-5.48%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    664.60
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -36.15 (-5.16%)
    More from Top Losers

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    824.30
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    60.4 (7.91%)

    Capri Global Capital share price

    210.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    15.35 (7.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.53
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (7.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,555.00-1,090.00
      Chennai
      78,561.00-1,090.00
      Delhi
      78,713.00-1,090.00
      Kolkata
      78,565.00-1,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.