BENGALURU : Clinical trials for treating Covid-19 patients with plasma therapy begun at the BMC Victoria Hospital here on Saturday, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said.

"Happy to announce the commencement of clinical trials for plasma therapy that hold great promise to treat severely infected Covid-19 patients," Sudhakar tweeted.

Sudhakar initiated the trials in the presence of state Health Minister B. Sriramulu.

The event was attended by the ministers and a few doctors by maintaining physical distancing norms.

