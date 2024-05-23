Panic gripped Bengaluru on Thursday, May 23, as three prominent hotels, including The Ottera, received an email threatening a bomb attack, following which security teams, including the Bomb Squad, rushed to hotels, newswire ANI reported.

DCP (South East) Bengaluru confirmed the development, stating, “A bomb threat mail was sent to three reputed hotels, including The Ottera, in the city. Teams of the Bomb Squad and Police are currently at The Ottera Hotel," ANI quoted him as saying.

The security threat to the city hotels also prompted a reaction from several netizens, many of them raising concerns over the series of threats through emails.

Meanwhile, a security alert was raised in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon after the Union Home Ministry's office at North Block received a bomb threat, reports said. This prompted the deployment of fire tenders to the location.

The incident unfolded around 3:30 pm when an email containing the bomb threat was received at the high-security complex housing key ministries and offices. Responding swiftly to the potential danger, authorities dispatched two fire tenders from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) to the spot, ANI reported.

"I was sent here following the (bomb threat) call. The probe is underway," said fire official Prem Lal.

According to PTI, a police officer revealed that the call to the DFS was made after an officer posted at the North Block received the threatening email. While the details of the email's content remain undisclosed, it was deemed serious enough to warrant an immediate security response.

As a precautionary measure, extensive searches were carried out within the North Block premises, with security personnel and bomb disposal squads meticulously scouring every nook and cranny. However, the officer said that nothing suspicious has been found.

This is not an isolated incident, as several schools, hospitals, and even Tihar Jail in the Delhi-NCR region have been targeted by similar bomb threats via emails over the past few weeks.

In a recent FIR filed by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, it was revealed that the intention behind the bomb hoax emails received by nearly 200 Delhi schools was to "create mass panic and disturb public order."

Authorities are currently investigating the latest bomb threat at the North Block, leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of the premises and its occupants.

(With Inputs from agencies)

