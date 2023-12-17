Bengaluru house rentals rose about 30% in 2023, highest among all metros: Reports
In its report, No Broker noted that seven percent of Bengaluru and Mumbai's landlords hiked rents by over 30 percent in 2023, adding 52 percent of the landlords surveyed in Bengaluru rely completely on their income from rents.
The house rents in Bengaluru experienced the steepest in 2023, compared to other metro like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune, Moneycontrol quoted independent surveys as saying.
