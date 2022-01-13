Even with COVID cases soaring in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, the state health minister Dr. Sudhakar K said the situation in the current COVID peak is much better than the second wave, at least in terms of hospitalisation.

Revealing data, the minister showed that during the third week of April last year, when the second COVID wave peaked, the hospitalisation rate was at 30%, in May it stood at 22%. Compared to that, in the current COVID wave, the hospitalisation rate is just 6% and over 93% of patients are recovering in home isolation.

However, owing to the fact that the state has been witnessing a massive surge in cases, the health minister asserted, that there is no reason for complacency, please follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and stay safe.

Karnataka on Thursday reported 25,005 new cases of COVID-19, out of which 18,374 infections were logged from Bengaluru alone. With today's count, the positivity rate in the city jumped to 20%. The city on Wednesday reported over 15,000 cases.

More COVID curbs in Bengaluru

Amidst the virus spike in the city, the state government earlier today announced that an entire apartment complex in Bengaluru will be declared 'containment zone' if more than three Covid-19 cases are detected.

"In case of three positive cases reported within the apartment complex, or 100-meter perimeter or the floor above and below or the complete block or in case of smaller apartments complete apartment complex shall be declared as a ‘Containment Zone’ for a minimum of seven days, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said.

It also said, all residents will be tested, and detailed contact tracing and surveillance will be done.

Bengaluru epicentre for the third wave in Karnataka

Earlier this month, regarding Bengaluru, the minister pointed out the city will be an epicentre for the third wave peak in the state.

"Taking special steps in Bengaluru has become very necessary. Bengaluru is an epicentre. It was an epicentre in the first wave and second wave. It will be the epicentre during the third wave as well," Sudhakar said, as quoted by PTI.

He said since Bengaluru has an international airport, many people arrive in the city, which is why there's a need to implement special measures.

(With inputs from agencies)

