Bengaluru: IAF officer Wg Cdr Shiladitya Bose booked by police for attempt to murder

Indian Air Force officer Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose has been booked for attempt to murder by the Bengaluru Police, following a complaint filed by Vikas, a delivery executive.

Vikas has accused the officer and his wife of assaulting him and allegedly targeting him over his Kannada identity.

Purported videos showed the IAF officer roughing up the accused and creating a scene in public. The officer was seen arguing with Kumar and hitting him, even as his wife tried to stop him, PTI reported on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Devaraj D told PTI: “This is a case of road rage. An altercation took place, and both sides attacked each other. The accused has been taken into custody. At around 6 am, the officer was heading from his DRDO quarters to Kempegowda International Airport. His wife was driving, and he was seated beside her. An altercation broke out between the couple and a bike rider.”

CCTV footage and videos recorded by bystanders suggested that the conflict could have been avoided, he added.

"When they came to the police station, the SHO advised the officer to get first aid, as he was bleeding, and return to file the FIR. But since he was getting late, he left for the airport. After he went live on social media, we traced Madhumita's details and contacted the DRDO quarters. She came to the station and lodged a complaint. We have registered an FIR under grievous hurt," the DCP said.

During questioning, the accused claimed he was passing by when the woman allegedly made a remark. He said he asked, "What are you talking about?" and then approached the officer, asking, "What is madam saying?" An argument followed. "We have ample video evidence and will proceed with the investigation," the DCP added.