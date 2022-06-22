Bengaluru IKEA store, India's largest, opens. Extra parking arranged2 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 05:58 PM IST
- Bengaluru IKEA store is the largest outlet of the Swedish home furnishing giant in India
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today inaugurated IKEA's largest store in India at Nagasandra, Bengaluru, today. Spread over 12.2 acres, the 4,60,000 sq. ft. IKEA store in Nagasandra will feature more than 7,000 well-designed home furnishing products along with over 65 designed room sets for ideas and inspirations at home. This is IKEA's fourth retail outlet in the country.