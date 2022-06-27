Swedish furniture retailer Ikea is hiring for various positions for its Bengaluru store. The company recently established its fourth facility in Bengaluru in which it has employed 1,000 co-workers with 72 percent local co-workers. All the job vacancies advertised on company's website are for full-time. “We're a diverse group of down-to-earth, straightforward people with a strong passion for home furnishing. We all share an inspiring vision: “to create a better everyday life for the many people". This brings all of us together and builds our inclusive, open and honest culture," Ikea noted on its site along with an advertisement saying ‘we are now hiring in Bengaluru ’.

IKEA truly believes that it will create the best work environment for its many co-workers, offering equal pay and growth opportunities for all. The store also believes in empowering women and has seen women taking up job roles traditionally reserved for men, such as forklift driving, power stacking, assembly, and installation services, the company said.

Benagluru IKEA is hiring

Supply Planner, Textile Carpets

Supply Planner, Textile Products

Supply Planner, Category Area -Metal, Plastic,Float Glass, and Electronics

Project Leader (Expansion Logistics)

Product Compliance Specialist

Multichannel Network Project Manager

Senior Cyber Engineer

Cyber Engineer

Service Fulfilment Operations Developer

Sales Co-worker (Basic Team)

Public Relations Leader

Succession Planning Specialist

Service Business Settlement Junior Specialist

Goods Flow Team Leader - VR Mall

SSS Team-Leader - VR Mall

Ikea's Bengaluru store saw a huge rush on the weekend. People had to wait around three hours at the Nagasandra store and it became difficult for the security guards to manage the crowd. “Bengaluru, we are overwhelmed by your response❣️ Current wait time at the Nagasandra store is 3 hours. Please plan accordingly or shop online," IKEA India informed via a tweet.

Bengaluru, we are overwhelmed by your response❣️ Current wait time at Nagasandra store is 3 hours. Please plan accordingly or shop online. For latest wait time updates, visit: https://t.co/XF0WzAZPFE — IKEAIndia (@IKEAIndia) June 25, 2022

Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Enterprises, shared a clip on Twitter and wrote, "It's not MLAs queuing in Maharashtra to form government, It's not an immigration queue to enter our country, It's not a vaccination queue to avoid Covid wave, It's not pilgrims queueing in Tirupati for darshan, It's the opening of IKEA store in Bangalore!"

pic.twitter.com/Qqnd0p9n8v — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 26, 2022

With a planned investment of ₹3,000 crore in Karnataka, IKEA is expecting to attract close to 5 million visitors this year in Bengaluru, the company said.

IKEA now has four sites across the country. In 2018, IKEA opened its first facility in Hyderabad. It opened stores in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

On June 22, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated IKEA's largest store in India and said that the company has decided to invest about ₹3,000 crore in the state.

"We have a long-term commitment to Karnataka to create a positive impact on the local economy through our business. With our growing retail presence, IKEA India will be a strong contributor to increasing the overall home furnishing market. It will give opportunities for a growing eco-system for the whole industry, including growing people and skills, we continue to stand by our vision to create a better everyday life for the many people," IKEA India Chief Executive Officer & Chief Sustainability Officer Susanne Pulverer said.