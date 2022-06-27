Bengaluru IKEA store is hiring. Check jobs and vacancies here

Swedish furniture retailer Ikea is hiring for various positions for its Bengaluru store. The company recently established its fourth facility in Bengaluru in which it has employed 1,000 co-workers with 72 percent local co-workers. All the job vacancies advertised on company's website are for full-time. “We're a diverse group of down-to-earth, straightforward people with a strong passion for home furnishing. We all share an inspiring vision: “to create a better everyday life for the many people". This brings all of us together and builds our inclusive, open and honest culture," Ikea noted on its site along with an advertisement saying ‘we are now hiring in Bengaluru’.

