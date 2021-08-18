The Bengaluru civic body has decided to impose several additional restrictions in the city limits ahead of the upcoming festival months.

As per a new order by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), concerned officials have been instructed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in themajor markets by ensuring no crowding.

"BBMP health officers must raise awareness regarding Covid preventive measures issued by headquarters amongst public and vendors on the previous day and on the day of the festival via loudspeakers," BBMP said in a press statement.

"Raise awareness regarding Covid preventive measures issued by headquarters amongst public and merchants on the previous day and on the day of the festival via loudspeakers using the patrol vehicles deployed to the marshals at eight zonal levels by the Chief Marshal," it added.

The civic body said that it will impose a fine of ₹250 on people who are found flouting the mandatory facemask rule. In addition to this, shops, restaurants and mall owners are required to ensure that their staff are vaccinated with at least one dose.

"Shops, restaurants and mall owners must ensure that the staff and public are wearing masks and maintaining physical distance," the BBMP said.

"Marshals, senior and junior health inspectors must pay surprise visits to shops, restaurants, market areas and malls to ensure Covid-19 preventive measures are being followed," it further stated.

The BBMP Chief Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta has instructed zonal joint commissioners, health officers and chief marshals to strictly enforce and supervise the guidelines released by the BBMP.

State revenue minister R Ashok had stated last week that the Karnataka government may impose strict restrictions in the state after 15 August.

The minister in charge of Covid-19 management in Bengaluru, however, said there is no proposal before the state government to impose lockdown in the city.

He further said that the number of Covid-19 cases is coming down in Bengaluru gradually, so there may not be a big issue.

"But in the districts where it (number) is increasing, we have given instructions to Deputy Commissioners there, and they are taking measures like weekend curfew, among others," he said.

Covid situation in state

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,365 new cases of Covid-19 and 22 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,33,192 and death toll to 37,061.

The day also saw 1,558 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 28,74,839.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 327 new cases, as the city saw 318 discharges and two deaths.

Active cases stood at 21,266. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.76%, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.61%.

Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru accounted for three deaths each, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru and Udupi (two each), followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada accounted for the second-highest of fresh cases at 268, Mysuru 123 and Hassan 107.

Bengaluru Urban district has a total of 12,33,839 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,74,890 and Tumakuru 1,18,763.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,09,965, followed by Mysuru 1,71,519 and Tumakuru 1,16,960. Cumulatively, 4,13,32,380 samples have been tested in the state, out of which 1,79,016 were tested on Wednesday alone.

